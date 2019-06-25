Could CPS Energy raise customer rates?

SAN ANTONIO - President and CEO of CPS Energy Paula Gold-Williams is now the highest-paid city employee after the board of trustees voted to give her a raise and bonus of nearly $445,000.

Brendan Gibbons, who writes about the environment and energy for the Rivard Report, has reported that the pay increase comes as CPS Energy is considering raising customers' rates.

Gibbons spoke with KSAT News at 9 anchor Myra Arthur about the potential increase and discussed when a decision may be made.

