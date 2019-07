Three million people could have their food stamp benefits taken away under a new proposal by the Trump administration.

On Tuesday, the Department of Agriculture proposed new rules for the Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program, or SNAP.

Washington Post reporter Laura Reiley spoke with KSAT News at 9’s Myra Arthur to break down the proposal and explain how it will affect those who receive benefits.

