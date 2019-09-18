Politics with The Post: Gun law polling results breakdown

Congress is in a holding pattern on gun control, according to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

McConnell said lawmakers are waiting on proposals from the White House, so they can approve legislation the president would support.

For the past six weeks, since the pair of deadly shootings over the course of a weekend in El Paso and Dayton, Ohio, Democrats and activists have been pushing for stricter gun laws.

A recent Washington Post-ABC poll shows there are some measures Americans on both side of the aisle would approve of regarding gun laws.

KSAT News at 9 spoke with Washington Post polling analyst Emily Guskin, who broke down the results of the poll.

