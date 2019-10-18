Politics with The Post: The impeachment inquiry

A little more than three weeks ago, Democratic members of the U.S. House of Representatives launched an impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.

The announcement came after a whistleblower report claimed Trump pressured the president of the Ukraine to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son.

Since this all started, it seems a lot has happened.

Washington Post political reporter Colby Itkowitz spoke with KSAT News at 9 about what has happened, where we are now and what comes next.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.