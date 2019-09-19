Politics with The Post: Trump administration to revoke California's power to limit emissions

President Donald Trump announced that his administration will revoke California’s longstanding power to limit auto emissions, a move critics say will create less efficient cars and contribute to global warming.
The president says the change will lead to cheaper cars for consumers and more cars being produced.
Washington Post environmental policy reporter Brady Dennis spoke with KSAT News at 9 about the implications of the president’s decision.
