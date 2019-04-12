SA woman to run Boston Marathon six months after giving birth to son

SAN ANTONIO - A San Antonio woman will be running in one of the world’s oldest and most prestigious road racing events on Monday, just six months post-partum.

It was a dream for Kristin Johnson to qualify for the Boston Marathon, and it became a reality in 2017 after she completed the San Antonio Rock N Roll Marathon with a time of 3:29:57.

“I just wanted to, as a runner, make that goal, to become so fast that I can get into the Boston Marathon because not everybody can. It’s the only time-based marathon,” Johnson said.

But Johnson and her husband had another dream – to give their daughter, Finley, a sibling.

“I got in December 2017, and I got pregnant two months later. It was a journey that I was willing to take up on and willing to take my chances on, whether I got into the marathon or not,” Johnson said.

Johnson continued to run during her pregnancy with her son and documented the journey. She ran up until she was 38 weeks pregnant.

At 39 weeks, in October, Johnson gave birth to her son, Calvin.

“Being pregnant and running and with a 2-year-old is really tough, but it was important to me to stay active and fit during my pregnancy and show my daughter that you can achieve big things,” Johnson said.

