SAPD investigating overnight 911 issues, working with backup system in meantime

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Police Department is looking into a 911 issue that happened overnight.

The department is still working out of its backup system as the investigation continues.

San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said the problem started at 7:15 p.m. Wednesday. After a series of power surges and outages, the department’s dispatch system went down.

The department then shifted to a backup system and had it up and running by 11:10 p.m. Wednesday, and soon after, nonemergency calls were being transferred.

McManus says by 12:13 a.m., 911 calls were being transferred to the backup system, but they did not make it through for 35 minutes.

McManus said the service provider incorrectly routed the calls during that time period, and it was eventually fixed.

“We looked at our system, looked at the calls for service at that time, and there weren't any major issues that we know of, but, again, we continue to investigate this,” he said.

It's still unclear exactly how many of the 911 calls were missed during the 35-minute period.

San Antonio police are also trying to figure out what exactly led to their main dispatch system going down.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.