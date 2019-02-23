Special SA screening of 'Roma' on Sunday ahead of Oscars

SAN ANTONIO - “Roma,” the latest film by Academy Award-winning director Alfonso Cuaron that is already critically acclaimed, will be up for 10 Oscars on Sunday night.

The nominations for the black-and-white film with subtitles, airing on Netflix and in selected theaters, are for best picture, best actress, best supporting actress, best director, best foreign language film, best original screenplay, best cinematography, best sound mixing, best production design and best editing.

Ahead of the ceremony Sunday evening, a special local screening will be shown at 5 p.m. at the Bijou Cinema Bistro at 4522 Fredericksburg Road. You must RSVP and can do so through this website: http://bit.ly/RomaSanAntonio.

Irasema Cavazos, programs director for Domesticas Unidas, an association of domestic workers, said she has urged its members to wear traditional dress from their home countries.

Cavazos said she wants the immigrant women to display their pride since they’ll be the guests of honor at Sunday’s screening.

After watching the film, Cavazos said she was thrilled to see “the close relationship, how we need each other, employer and employee.”

Set in 1970s Mexico City in the neighborhood where Cuaron was raised by a nanny, “Roma” centers on the bond between a woman who suddenly finds herself a single parent and the indigenous woman employed as her children’s nanny.

ABC’s coverage of the Oscars airing on KSAT 12 begins at 5:30 p.m., followed by the ceremony at 7 p.m.

