'Spree Thoughts': A Flood of Emotions

KSAT News at 9 has a weekly segment that stems from the curiosity of anchor Steve Spriester called "Spree Thoughts." This installment of the segment focuses on Steve's curiosity about why the catastrophic flooding in Iowa and Nebraska is not getting enough national attention.

Anyone who would like to help the people affected can visit the Nebraska Strong website to donate.

If you have a question you would like answered, visit our San Antonio Questions section to share it with us. Your question may be the next one we answer on air, so make sure to stay tuned to the KSAT News at 9, which airs Monday through Friday from 9 p.m. to 10 p.m. on KSAT.com, the KSAT News app and on streaming devices through the San Antonio TV app.

We want to hear from you!





Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.