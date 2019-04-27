'Spree Thoughts': Breaking Away

SAN ANTONIO - KSAT News at 9 has a weekly segment that stems from the curiosity of anchor Steve Spriester called "Spree Thoughts." This segment focuses on Steve's curiosity about how biking, Fiesta parades and the film "Breaking Away" all tie together.

If you have a question you would like answered, visit our San Antonio Questions section to share it with us. Your question may be the next one we answer on air, so make sure to stay tuned to the KSAT News at 9, which airs Monday through Friday from 9 p.m. to 10 p.m. on KSAT.com, the KSAT News app and on streaming devices through the San Antonio TV app.

We want to hear from you!





Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.