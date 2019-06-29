'Spree Thoughts': Effects of River City Rockfest postponement

SAN ANTONIO - KSAT News at 9 has a weekly segment that stems from the curiosity of anchor Steve Spriester called "Spree Thoughts."

This week's segment focuses on Steve's curiosity about the cancellation of this year's River City Rockfest.

According to a press release, the festival was postponed due to issues with availability of top-tier talent to complete the lineup of bands this year. Because San Antonio has the reputation of being a "hard rock haven," Steve said the announcement was viewed as a blow for fans.

