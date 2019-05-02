Texas liquor stores could soon be open on Sundays; here's why

SAN ANTONIO - If you’re a Texan, you probably know something about Sundays. Liquors stores are closed on that day and have been for decades.

Texas is one of seven states that does not allow liquor to be sold on Sundays.

This goes back to the so-called blue laws, which do not allow the sale of certain goods on certain days.

Most of these laws were repealed more than 30 years ago.

The only remaining blue laws in Texas relate to sales at car dealerships and liquor stores on Sundays.

But two proposed bills in the Texas Legislature are trying to change those laws.

Rep. Richard Pena Raymond, D-Laredo, filed House bill 1100.

It would allow liquor stores to operate between noon and 10 p.m. on Sundays.

Sen. Nathan Johnson, D-Dallas, filed Senate bll 785, which would give liquor store owners the freedom and flexibility to choose which days to open, including Sunday.

“The fact is that, in modern society, Sunday is the second most frequent shopping day for most people, makes sense for these stores to be able to be open for the businesses and consumers,” said Johnson.

It seems straightforward, but there are some who do not think this is a good idea.

Jennifer Stevens with the Texas Package Stores Association released a statement to KSAT that read:

“Texas package stores are owned predominantly by small business owners who operate on slim margins. Opening the state to Sunday sales will only increase the cost of doing business and therefore increase prices on consumers.”

Supporters of the bills say Sunday hasn’t actually been alcohol-free for decades since drinks made with liquor are sold at restaurants, bars and hotels on Sundays.

Grocery stores and convenience stores also sell beer and wine on Sundays.

“Right now, there are 40,000 places you can buy hard alcohol on a Sunday,” said Johnson. “It just so happens that the 2,007 liquor stores aren’t among them. They are the ones that are banned from selling on a Sunday. It doesn’t make a whole lot of sense from an economic standpoint. It’s not consistent with the way we do things in Texas.”

The last time a similar bill was introduced in Texas was 2013, and it failed.

“Part of this has been on the books forever and I don’t think things should stay on our books simply because they have been there forever. That’s how we make progress,” Johnson said.

