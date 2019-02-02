The Week in 2:10: Details in Chucky's death; 55 clergy members named in child sex abuse report

SAN ANTONIO - The week started with more details on the death of a Bexar County Sheriff’s Office K9 that lost its life in the line of duty.

Chucky the K9 officer was deployed last Friday to help subdue an armed suspect who led authorities on a chase that started in Karnes County and ended with the suspect walking with a gun on Loop 1604.

Sheriff Javier Salazar said Chucky bit the man, but swung off the man’s arm and was then fatally shot by the suspect.

In spite of his wounds, Salazar said Chucky continued to fight before the suspect was shot by deputies and critically injured.

The suspect was later identified as 38-year-old Matthew Mireles. Chucky’s funeral will be held on Monday.

Outside the San Antonio area, utility crews found human skeletal remains Tuesday in New Braunfels.

The remains of an adult human were discovered in the area of FM 1044 and Green Valley Road.

New Braunfels city officials said there's no word on how long it will take to find out the victim's age, gender or cause of death.

A report on child sexual abuse in the San Antonio archdiocese released Thursday named 55 clergy members who have been credibly accused of sexually assaulting a minor.

According to the report, the most recent names appeared between 2000-2009 and as far back as 1940-1949.

The 15 catholic dioceses in Texas agreed last fall to make their findings public.

The bishops' decision to release the names is part of an ongoing effort by the church to protect children from sexual abuse.

Law enforcement officials on Thursday arrested two people and seized $4 million dollars in assets following raids at two homes and two businesses.

The arrests were part of a suspected drug money laundering operation.

Jose Luis Magallon Jr. was one of the two people arrested. He is the owner of a luxury used car business.

Court documents show Magallon met an undercover agent and laundered thousands of dollars.

The name of the other person was not released at the time.

Video of a 4-year-old San Antonio boy passionately serenading his mom at Mi Tierra Cafe made the rounds on social media this week.

The video shows Mateo Lopez with mariachis singing for his mother, Janelle Lopez.

Many people left comments on social media commending the adorable gesture.

Mateo is now scheduled to make a guest appearance at the 4th annual Noche de Romance, which runs Feb. 9-10 at the Guadalupe Theater.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.