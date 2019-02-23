The Week in 2:10: $69K ATM thefts; Uresti heads to prison; Selena cups

SAN ANTONIO - The week began with an ATM theft case where a 25-year-old man was accused of stealing more than $69,000 over a span of five months.

San Antonio police took Fernando Guerrero into custody Monday. He was charged with a third-degree felony.

Guerrero was hired to count and process large amounts of money from ATMs.

Representatives for a security services company told police the company began receiving reports last July of ATM shortages.

Guerrero was also seen on surveillance footage stashing bundles of money during his work shifts.

Police said Guerrero later provided a written confession where he admitted to stealing the money while at work.

A 17-year-old girl was fatally shot while she was sitting inside a parked car on the South Side late Monday night.

Police said Sarah Aguilar was sitting in the front seat when 18-year-old Manuel Vasquez Gonzales, who was in the back seat, reached for a for a gun in his pocket and opened fire, shooting Aguilar in the back.

Gonzales and another person who were in the vehicle ran from the scene after the shooting.

Police found Gonzales a short time later. He was charged with manslaughter. A candlelight vigil was held for Aguilar on Thursday night.

Ex-state Sen. Carlos Uresti arrived at the John H. Wood federal courthouse Tuesday afternoon to begin serving his 12-year federal prison sentence.

Uresti was surrounded by family, friends and lawyers and said when he is released, he will help as many people as possible and asked for prayers from the public.

Uresti was sentenced on Feb. 12 to five years in federal prison on bribery charges.

He will serve that sentence concurrently with a 12-year sentence handed down last February.

A new health care facility that will not turn people away is now open on the South Side.

The CentroMed Primary Care and Wellness Center off Ray Ellison Drive will provide medical, dental, behavioral health and other services to anyone who comes through the door.

The center is striving to help those who may be underserved in the community, including the homeless and people who live below the poverty line.

The center also features a fitness center for anyone that wants to sign up.

San Antonio police arrested a man and a woman who they said robbed four men by using a dating app to lure them.

Chentel Dancer, 19, and Ervin Jackson, 22, were charged with two counts of aggravated robbery.

According to police, the pair solicited the men through the app Plenty of Fish.

Investigators said Dancer met with men, who thought they were on a date, and introduced Jackson as her brother, claiming he needed a ride.

Police said the pair then robbed the men at gunpoint.

Stripes is paying homage to the 'Queen of Cumbia' Saturday with limited edition Selena cups.

Stripes announced this week three limited edition cups featuring Selena.

The first cup from the trio will be sold at Stripes stores across Texas and Louisiana for four dollars plus tax beginning Saturday at 10 a.m.

Officials with the convenience store say they expect the cups to sell fast.

The release dates for the other cups will be announced on the Stripes Facebook page.

