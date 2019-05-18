News at 9

The Week in 2:10: Ariana Grande surprises fan at SA club; Burger Boy to open 3rd location

By RJ Marquez - Digital Content Curator

SAN ANTONIO - It's been another busy week in San Antonio, and we're taking a look back on some of the biggest local stories we've covered since Sunday.

See what stories made the headlines in The Week in 2:10.

More News Headlines

WEEKLY HEADLINES:

911 calls in unsolved 2011 disappearance of Joshua Davis released

Dramatic video shows police takedown of man suspected of assaulting officer 

Watch exact moment of partial dam failure at Lake Dunlap

Burger Boy to open third San Antonio location 

Pop superstar Ariana Grande surprises fans at San Antonio nightclub

