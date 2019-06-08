Week in 2:10: Arrest in bar fight seen in viral video; Man trolls wife with billboards

It's been another busy week in San Antonio, and we're taking a look back on some of the biggest local stories we've covered since Sunday.
See what stories made the headlines in The Week in 2:10.
WEEKLY HEADLINES:
SAPD: Father, 2 young girls die in SW Side home with high levels of carbon monoxide
Man arrested after 16-year-old girlfriend fatally shot, family, police say
Woman charged in aggravated assault seen in viral video
San Antonio man trolls wife with hilarious billboards
DeRozan says he was 'sacrificial lamb,' calls Popovich 'Don Corleone' in interview
Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.