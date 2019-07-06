News at 9

The Week in 2:10: Deputy killed during traffic stop; Girl accused of licking Blue Bell from SA

By RJ Marquez - Digital Content Curator

SAN ANTONIO - It's been another busy week in San Antonio, and we're taking a look back on some of the biggest local stories we've covered since Sunday.

See what stories made the headlines in The Week in 2:10.

More News Headlines

WEEKLY HEADLINES:

Girl shown on video licking ice cream is a minor from San Antonio, police say 

Kendall County deputy fatally struck by passing driver during traffic stop, sheriff says 

Victim killed in far West Side crash identified

Endangered sea turtle dropped off at doorstep of San Antonio Aquarium 

Large snake caught on video ringing doorbell in Converse

