The Week in 2:10: Deputy killed during traffic stop; Girl accused of licking Blue Bell from SA

SAN ANTONIO - It's been another busy week in San Antonio, and we're taking a look back on some of the biggest local stories we've covered since Sunday.
See what stories made the headlines in The Week in 2:10.
WEEKLY HEADLINES:
Girl shown on video licking ice cream is a minor from San Antonio, police say
Kendall County deputy fatally struck by passing driver during traffic stop, sheriff says
Victim killed in far West Side crash identified
Endangered sea turtle dropped off at doorstep of San Antonio Aquarium
Large snake caught on video ringing doorbell in Converse
Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.