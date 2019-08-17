The Week in 2:10: Dist. 8 gun violence town hall; ICE office shooting; SAISD air conditioning issues

SAN ANTONIO - It's been another busy week in San Antonio, and we're taking a look back on some of the biggest local stories we've covered since Sunday.
See what stories made the headlines in The Week in 2:10.
WEEKLY HEADLINES:
District 8 holds first town hall to discuss gun violence, get to root of problem
FBI investigating shooting into ICE offices in San Antonio as a 'targeted attack' against feds
SAISD addresses air conditioning issues plaguing campuses during first week of school
What grade did your school get from Texas Education Agency?
Archaeological dig at Alamo underway
Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.