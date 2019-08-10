News at 9

Week in 2:10: Holmes student dies at mall parking lot; Zebras get loose in city streets

By RJ Marquez - Digital Content Curator

It's been another busy week in San Antonio, and we're taking a look back on some of the biggest local stories we've covered since Sunday.

See what stories made the headlines in The Week in 2:10.

More News Headlines

WEEKLY HEADLINES: 

Family killed in triple murder-suicide in San Antonio identified

Photos show suspects and seizure of guns, meth lab where 5-year-old boy was found in Bexar County

'I think God just called him': Mother of Holmes High School student reacts to his sudden death

WATCH: Close encounter with escaped zebra caught on camera

H-E-B to build state-of-the-art tech center, add 500 new jobs in SA

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.