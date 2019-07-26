News at 9

The Week in 2:10: Judge rules in Castle Hills case; Man pleads guilty to Medical Center sex assaults

SAN ANTONIO - It's been another busy week in San Antonio, and we're taking a look back on some of the biggest local stories we've covered since Sunday.

See what stories made the headlines in The Week in 2:10.

WEEKLY HEADLINES: 

Castle Hills City Council member at center of controversy to stay on council for now, judge rules

Man pleads guilty to Medical Center sexual assaults

Facility for migrant children in Carrizo Springs to shut down, report says

Zebra Mussels affecting Canyon Lake water supply

Tiny homes project meant to help homeless halted by city amid several issues

San Marcos police officer stands for first time since losing leg in on-duty accident

 

