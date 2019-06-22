The Week in 2:10: Local judge to launch new youth gang court; Pay increase at local school districts

SAN ANTONIO - It's been another busy week in San Antonio, and we're taking a look back on some of the biggest local stories we've covered since Sunday.
See what stories made the headlines in The Week in 2:10.
WEEKLY HEADLINES:
Local judge to launch new youth gang court
SAISD board approves pay raises for employees
Local residency program addressing psychiatrist shortage
New SA City Council sworn into office
Bexar County Commissioners approve LGBTQ proclamation
