The Week in 2:10: Man critically hurt in North Side shooting; Cibolo mayor's past drug conviction

It's been another busy week in San Antonio, and we're taking a look back on some of the biggest local stories we've covered since Sunday.
See what stories made the headlines in The Week in 2:10.
WEEKLY HEADLINES:
SAPD: Man in critical condition after being shot multiple times in H-E-B parking lot
Cibolo mayor arrested for tampering with governmental record
3 charged after feds rescue boy from human trafficker in San Antonio
SAPD: Husband arrested after leading police to missing woman's body
Rep. Will Hurd will not seek re-election
