The Week in 2:10: Man sets house ablaze during standoff; Bexar County judge pushing for jail reform

Lawmakers propose bills aimed at reimbursing peace officers for student loans

2 dead after shooting, standoff leads to house fires on South Side

UT student's scholarship voided by DoD because of military transgender ban

Bexar County judge pushing for jail reform following recent inmate death

Local school threatens to call police if parents pick up students after 5 p.m.

