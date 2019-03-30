The Week in 2:10: 2 arrested in fatal shooting; River Walk defaced ; Spurs retire Ginobili's jersey

SAN ANTONIO - It's been another busy week in San Antonio, and we're taking a look back on some of the biggest local stories we've covered since Sunday. See what stories made the headlines in The Week in 2:10.
WEEKLY HEADLINES:
Man, woman arrested in fatal shooting at North Side apartment
BCSO: Number of dogs rescued from south Bexar County home increases to 51
More than 30 residents of NE Side apartment complex displaced due to fire
Tagger defaces 2-mile stretch of San Antonio River Walk
Texas AG opens investigation into SA banning Chick-fil-A at airport
Spurs retire Ginobili's jersey during emotional ceremony
Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.