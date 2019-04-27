The Week in 2:10: New criminal trespass policy; Highway 90 sinkhole; Early voting begins: Fiesta fun

SAN ANTONIO - It's been another busy week in San Antonio, and we're taking a look back on some of the biggest local stories we've covered since Sunday.
See what stories made the headlines in The Week in 2:10.
WEEKLY HEADLINES:
DA issues new policy after deaths of homeless, mentally ill inmates
Live to Ride Fund to raise awareness in honor of fallen cyclists
Missing woman's mother retains custody of woman's child
Early voting started Monday. Here's everything you need to know.
WATCH: KSAT Fiesta fun and festivities
