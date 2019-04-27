News at 9

The Week in 2:10: New criminal trespass policy; Highway 90 sinkhole; Early voting begins: Fiesta fun

SAN ANTONIO - It's been another busy week in San Antonio, and we're taking a look back on some of the biggest local stories we've covered since Sunday.

See what stories made the headlines in The Week in 2:10.

More News Headlines

WEEKLY HEADLINES:

DA issues new policy after deaths of homeless, mentally ill inmates

Live to Ride Fund to raise awareness in honor of fallen cyclists

Missing woman's mother retains custody of woman's child

Early voting started Monday. Here's everything you need to know.

WATCH: KSAT Fiesta fun and festivities

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.