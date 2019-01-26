The Week in 2:10: Pair accused of cooking meth in Walmart parking lot; New IKEA sneak peek

SAN ANTONIO - It's been another busy week across the San Antonio area. We're taking a look back at some of the biggest local stories we've covered since Sunday. See what stories made the headlines in "The Week in 210."

Thousands partake in San Antonio's MLK March

The week started with hundreds of thousands of people gathering on the East Side on Monday to honor the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

The San Antonio MLK March is considered to be one of the largest in the country that honors the late civil rights leader. The march draws an estimated 200,000 to 300,000 people annually.

Converse PD: Suspects arrested while 'cooking' meth in Walmart parking lot

Converse police arrested two people who officers said were found cooking meth in a Walmart parking lot.

Officers were called to the store on FM 78 at around 3 a.m. for a report of a suspicious vehicle.

Officers noticed a strange odor coming from the vehicle and determined September Alvarez and Robert Robles Jr. were in the process of "cooking" meth into liquid form.

Alvarez and Robles were taken into custody on suspicion of several felony charges, including possession of stolen items and other drugs.

Driver using cellphone strikes man at Circle K, blows out tires while trying to flee, police say​

Hollywood Park police arrested a 31-year-old woman after authorities said she struck a man at a Circle K convenience store, then tried to drive away from the scene but blew out two of her car's tires.

Andrea Tamez was taken into custody Tuesday night and is facing a felony charge.

Police said Tamez admitted to being distracted by her cellphone. The man who was hit was expected to be OK.

SAPD warns about pizza flyer credit card scam

San Antonio police issued a warning to people Wednesday not to order pizzas from flyers slipped under hotel room doors.

Officers said hotel guests were getting their credit card numbers stolen after ordering pizza from the number on those flyers.

The department posted tips on the its Facebook page to alert tourists of the bogus flyers.

Boxer shot, killed in Uvalde home invasion; 12-year-old charged

Uvalde police arrested a 12-year-old boy on Thursday in connection with the shooting death of a 24-year-old man.

John Duane VanMeter, an up-and-coming professional boxer, was shot Wednesday night.

Police said the boy was being held at a detention center on a charge of capital murder. A motive for the shooting is still unclear.

Portion of Wurzbach Parkway to close for land bridge construction

Earlier this week, San Antonio transportation officials announced an upcoming major road closure on Wurzbach Parkway.

A portion of Wurzbach Parkway will be closed for several months as construction crews prepare the area for where the new Hardberger Park Land Bridge will be located.

The closure starts Monday and will affect sidewalks and bicycle lanes as well.

IKEA Live Oak opens Feb. 13, expected to boost local economy

KSAT got a sneak peek this week of the new IKEA store in Live Oak.

The store is 289,000 square feet and sits on 31 acres.

More than 250 permanent workers and more than 100 seasonal workers were hired ahead of the stores opening, which will be on Feb. 13.

