News at 9

The Week in 2:10: SA strip club owner arrested; Mi Tierra co-founder dies; Kawhi comments

By RJ Marquez - Digital Content Curator

SAN ANTONIO - It's been another busy week in San Antonio, and we're taking a look back on some of the biggest local stories we've covered since Sunday.

See what stories made the headlines in The Week in 2:10.

More News Headlines

WEEKLY HEADLINES:

3 of 11 undocumented immigrants rescued on NE Side are facing charges

DA undecided on trying 14-year-old as an adult in capital murder case

SA strip club owner arrested on aggravated prostitution charge

Cruz Cortez, matriarch of Cortez family and Mi Tierra co-founder, dies at 98

'Uncle Dennis' reveals why Kawhi Leonard left the Spurs

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.