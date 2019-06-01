The Week in 2:10: SA strip club owner arrested; Mi Tierra co-founder dies; Kawhi comments

SAN ANTONIO - It's been another busy week in San Antonio, and we're taking a look back on some of the biggest local stories we've covered since Sunday.
See what stories made the headlines in The Week in 2:10.
WEEKLY HEADLINES:
3 of 11 undocumented immigrants rescued on NE Side are facing charges
DA undecided on trying 14-year-old as an adult in capital murder case
SA strip club owner arrested on aggravated prostitution charge
Cruz Cortez, matriarch of Cortez family and Mi Tierra co-founder, dies at 98
'Uncle Dennis' reveals why Kawhi Leonard left the Spurs
