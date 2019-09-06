News at 9

Week in 2:10: Accused Medical Center rapist plea deal denied; Bird Bakery theft case

Recap of top stories in San Antonio area

By RJ Marquez - Digital Content Curator

It's been another busy week in San Antonio, and we're taking a look back on some of the biggest local stories we've covered since Sunday. 

See what stories made the headlines in The Week in 2:10.

More News Headlines

WEEKLY HEADLINES: 

Alleged Medical Center rapist claimed innocence after accepting plea deal, judge says 

'They just don't work': San Antonio police chief opposes city's proposed gun buyback program 

Public safety, support for shooting victims discussed in second gun violence town hall 

Second employee implicated in Bird Bakery theft scheme 

Lila Cockrell, first woman to serve as San Antonio mayor, dies at 97

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.