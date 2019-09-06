Week in 2:10: Accused Medical Center rapist plea deal denied; Bird Bakery theft case

It's been another busy week in San Antonio, and we're taking a look back on some of the biggest local stories we've covered since Sunday.
See what stories made the headlines in The Week in 2:10.
WEEKLY HEADLINES:
Alleged Medical Center rapist claimed innocence after accepting plea deal, judge says
'They just don't work': San Antonio police chief opposes city's proposed gun buyback program
Public safety, support for shooting victims discussed in second gun violence town hall
Second employee implicated in Bird Bakery theft scheme
Lila Cockrell, first woman to serve as San Antonio mayor, dies at 97
