Week in 2:10: Several SA schools get F-rating; Garth Brooks announces local concert

It's been another busy week in San Antonio, and we're taking a look back on some of the biggest local stories we've covered since Sunday.
See what stories made the headlines in The Week in 2:10.
WEEKLY HEADLINES:
City Council votes to keep Cibolo mayor in office
City Council receives updated draft of Climate Action and Adaptation Plan
Precinct 3 Commissioner Kevin Wolff won't seek reelection to focus on family
These San Antonio-area schools received F's in TEA accountability ratings
Garth Brooks to perform at iconic Gruene Hall for Dive Bar Tour
