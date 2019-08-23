Week in 2:10: Several SA schools get F-rating; Garth Brooks announces local concert

News at 9

By RJ Marquez - Digital Content Curator

Week in 210

It's been another busy week in San Antonio, and we're taking a look back on some of the biggest local stories we've covered since Sunday. 

See what stories made the headlines in The Week in 2:10.

More News Headlines

WEEKLY HEADLINES: 

City Council votes to keep Cibolo mayor in office 

City Council receives updated draft of Climate Action and Adaptation Plan 

Precinct 3 Commissioner Kevin Wolff won't seek reelection to focus on family 

These San Antonio-area schools received F's in TEA accountability ratings 

Garth Brooks to perform at iconic Gruene Hall for Dive Bar Tour

