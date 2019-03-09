The Week in 2:10: Search for Andreen McDonald; 2 officer-involved shootings; SA measles case

SAN ANTONIO - It's been another busy week in San Antonio, and we're taking a look back on some of the biggest local stories we've covered since Sunday. See what stories made the headlines in The Week in 2:10.
WEEKLY HEADLINES:
Andreen McDonald's husband could face murder charge despite lack of body
2 probationary SAPD officers fired after failing to protect sergeant during shooting
Ex-DA Nico LaHood punished by State Bar for incident involving new DA
Metro Health urges vaccination after first measles case confirmed in SA
Dog shot in face finds forever home after KSAT 12 story airs
Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.