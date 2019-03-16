The Week in 2:10: Search for missing mother continues; Strong winds knock big rig off highway

It's been another busy week in San Antonio, and we're taking a look back on some of the biggest local stories we've covered since Sunday. See what stories made the headlines in The Week in 2:10.
WEEKLY HEADLINES:
Andreen McDonald's husband asks for reduction of $2M bail
SA man hides inside Target, fills 2 shopping carts with electronics, police say
Man rushed to hospital following major crash on I-10 near downtown
Deputies involved in fatal shooting of Kameron Prescott won't face charges
SAPD: Strong winds knock 18-wheeler off highway onto access road
Man behind sweeping college admissions scandal has San Antonio ties
