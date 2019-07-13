News at 9

The Week in 2:10: Woman lived in Seguin home with dead mom; Huge brawl at Ojos Locos

By RJ Marquez - Digital Content Curator

SAN ANTONIO - It's been another busy week in San Antonio, and we're taking a look back on some of the biggest local stories we've covered since Sunday.

See what stories made the headlines in The Week in 2:10.

Bodies of missing woman, ex-boyfriend found in Medina County, Devine police chief confirms

Police: Woman lived in Seguin home for 3 years with mother's decomposing body 

SAFD: Teenage driver without license crashes into taqueria

SAPD: Beer bottles thrown, several fights break out during 'all out brawl' at Ojos Locos

What was it? South Texas residents report houses shaken, hearing explosion

