Week in 2:10: Teen charged in mother's death; Trump visits SA; Iconic playground moving

SAN ANTONIO - It's been another busy week in San Antonio, and we're taking a look back on some of the biggest local stories we've covered since Sunday.

See what stories made the headlines in The Week in 2:10.

WEEKLY HEADLINES:

Son shares horrific details in mother's killing, records reveal

Student stabbed counselor to death after alleged sexual assault, police say

King Jay's mother: Christopher Davila not baby's father

President Trump talks about immigration, border wall in SA

Kiddie Park is moving to San Antonio Zoo

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.