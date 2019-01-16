This Week in 2:10: North Star gun scare; Woman steals ambulance; Officer sings with Mariachis

SAPD: Suspected shoplifter pulls gun on Macy's employee; 2 suspects at large

The week started with a scare Sunday at North Star Mall when a suspected shoplifter pulled out a gun on a Macy’s employee.

Macy's security saw two men shoplifting and detained one of the men, and then handcuffed him.

The other man pulled out a gun on security and the guards backed off.

The men fled and that caused widespread panic at the mall and reports on social media of an active shooter in the area. San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said the report was mislabeled.

A witness said he saw four men fighting when the gun was taken out, but no shots were ever fired.

8 teens escape North Side treatment center, 3 still missing, police say

Several people escaped a juvenile treatment facility Monday night after a fight broke out that involved 30 to 40 residents.

San Antonio police said a fire alarm was pulled during the altercation at the Hector Garza Residential Treatment Center and in the confusion, eight juveniles fled the center on foot.

Police found several of those juveniles hours later, but said at the time that one was unaccounted for.

VIDEO: SA woman steals ambulance, leads police on chase

A 26-year-old woman stole an ambulance from a San Antonio hospital and led authorities on a chase from the south side to the west side before she crashed and was arrested.

San Antonio police said Monica Ray Silva was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon after she crashed into a vehicle carrying a family of four at an intersection.

Police said it was unclear if Silva was a patient at the hospital or someone who walked by and stole the ambulance.

Silva was charged with theft of a vehicle and evading arrest. Police said none of the family members in the crashed vehicle were injured.

Police officer relives her mariachi glory days while working security

A Gonzales police officer became a viral sensation this week when video was posted on Facebook of her singing with a mariachi group.

Marisol Sanchez, 21, was working security at a Quincinera when she mentioned to her partner that she used to sing with a mariachi group in high school.

As the mariachi band was making the rounds, her partner suggested that Sanchez relive her glory days.

that is exactly what Sanchez did as she sung with the group in her police uniform.

Gonzales police posted the video on the departments Facebook page and it has been seen more than 1.3 million times.

Aldridge scores career-high 56 as Spurs beat Thunder in wild double OT game

The Spurs and Thunder played arguably the most entertaining game of the 2018-19 NBA regular season.

San Antonio defeated Oklahoma City 154-147 in double overtime Thursday night at AT&T Center.

LaMarcus Aldridge scored a career-high 56 points for San Antonio.

That point total was the third highest in franchise history behind David Robinson and George Gervin.

