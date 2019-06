This week's Throwback Thursday on KSAT News at Nine looked back at the storied career of meteorologist Steve Browne.

Browne retired a year ago this week after 26 years at KSAT-12.

Hear from Greg Simmons, Steve Spriester and Kaiti Blake about Browne's time at KSAT and what he's up to today.

