TSA agents helped out by community, restaurant owners during partial shutdown

SAN ANTONIO - During the 35-day federal government shutdown, in which thousands of workers were furloughed, local Transportation Security Administration workers still had show to up to San Antonio International Airport after missing two paychecks.

"It's been very difficult," said Don Miano, a member of TSA leadership.

Miano said a lot of the employees live paycheck to paycheck.

"A lot of our officers are single parents," Miano said. "We have some officers that are dual families income and they both work for our agency, and so, with nothing coming in, it's been very challenging."

TSA agents across the country had been calling in sick for work, slowing down the flow at airports because of financial problems. Miano said that wasn't the case at San Antonio International Airport because of the support the agents had from the community.

"South Texas has just been unbelievable," Miano said.

He said agencies such as CPS Energy, San Antonio Water System, the San Antonio Food Bank and the Texas Diaper Bank have all stepped in to offer either financial assistance or work with affected employees on late bills.

Miano said the help didn't stop there.

There have been lots of free meals, including from the Tex-Mex restaurant Teka Molino, which brought its food truck to give out almost 150 meals to TSA officers. The owner of the restaurant said he did it because everyone is happy when their stomachs are full.

"The generosity of everyone, passengers coming through, people driving up, stopping curbside, say, 'Here are some gift cards for you. Here are some donuts. Here's some pizza,'" Miano said.

Miano said Hidden Forest Elementary School students sent thank-you, which has kept the moral of agents positive.

"Giving us a pat on the back, saying, 'Thank you for being here. We are with you. We support you.' That means a lot to the officers," Miano said.

Miano said TSA's payroll department worked overtime this weekend to make sure workers will get both paychecks they missed during the shutdown by Thursday.

