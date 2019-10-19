Week in 2:10: Baby found in suitcase to be buried; Firefighter killed in accident

SAN ANTONIO - It's been another busy week in San Antonio, and we're taking a look back on some of the biggest local stories we've covered since Sunday.
See what stories made the headlines in The Week in 2:10.
WEEKLY HEADLINES:
Baby found dead in suitcase last summer will finally be laid to rest Oct. 25
SAFD firefighter dies in tragic accident at fire scene
SAPD citing people 34% of the time in Cite and Release program
Barrientes Vela appoints treasurer, officially enters race for Bexar County Sheriff
San Antonio City Council adopts climate change plan
Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.