News at 9

Week in 2:10: Baby found in suitcase to be buried; Firefighter killed in accident

SAN ANTONIO - It's been another busy week in San Antonio, and we're taking a look back on some of the biggest local stories we've covered since Sunday. 

See what stories made the headlines in The Week in 2:10.

More News Headlines

WEEKLY HEADLINES: 

Baby found dead in suitcase last summer will finally be laid to rest Oct. 25

SAFD firefighter dies in tragic accident at fire scene

SAPD citing people 34% of the time in Cite and Release program

Barrientes Vela appoints treasurer, officially enters race for Bexar County Sheriff

San Antonio City Council adopts climate change plan

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.