News at 9

Week in 2:10: Fallen firefighter remembered; Councilwoman removed; 3 SA freshmen charged

By RJ Marquez - Digital Journalist

Week in 210

SAN ANTONIO - It's been another busy week in San Antonio, and we're taking a look back on some of the biggest local stories we've covered since Sunday. 

See what stories made the headlines in The Week in 2:10.

More News Headlines

WEEKLY HEADLINES: 

Converse city councilwoman removed from office 

Guadalupe Valley lakes partially reopen

Fallen firefighter Greg Garza remembered as 'Gentle Giant'

3 students charged after lockdown at Roosevelt High School 

WATCH: 'Life in the Shadows'

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.