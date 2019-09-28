Week in 2:10: SA child dies in hot car; Embattled constable Barrientes-Vela forced out

SAN ANTONIO - It's been another busy week in San Antonio, and we're taking a look back on some of the biggest local stories we've covered since Sunday.
See what stories made the headlines in The Week in 2:10.
WEEKLY HEADLINES:
Bexar County officials announce plan to replace Precinct 2 Constable Barrientes Vela
Officials ID child, 3, who died in hot car in far West Side neighborhood
Two Bexar County Jail inmates mistakenly sent to state prison, sheriff's office confirms
More than $765,000 in federal funds will go toward body-worn cameras in Bexar County
Baby goat found roaming near Northwest Side shopping center
