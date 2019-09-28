Week in 2:10: SA child dies in hot car; Embattled constable Barrientes-Vela forced out

News at 9

SAN ANTONIO - It's been another busy week in San Antonio, and we're taking a look back on some of the biggest local stories we've covered since Sunday. 

See what stories made the headlines in The Week in 2:10.

Bexar County officials announce plan to replace Precinct 2 Constable Barrientes Vela 

Officials ID child, 3, who died in hot car in far West Side neighborhood 

Two Bexar County Jail inmates mistakenly sent to state prison, sheriff's office confirms 

More than $765,000 in federal funds will go toward body-worn cameras in Bexar County 

Baby goat found roaming near Northwest Side shopping center

