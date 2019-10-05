News at 9

Week in 2:10: Constable Barrientes Vela's replacement announced; H-E-B bans e-cigarette sales

Recap of top stories in San Antonio area

By RJ Marquez - Digital Content Curator

SAN ANTONIO - It's been another busy week in San Antonio, and we're taking a look back on some of the biggest local stories we've covered since Sunday. 

WEEKLY HEADLINES: 

County commissioners select BCSO veteran to replace Pct. 2 Constable Barrientes Vela 

San Antonio City Council passes changes to earned paid sick leave ordinance 

Andre McDonald indicted on charges of murdering wife, tampering with evidence 

H-E-B bans e-cigarette sales at all stores
 

