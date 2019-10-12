Week in 2:10: New constable sworn in after Barrientes Vela ousted; Crickets invade SA

SAN ANTONIO - It's been another busy week in San Antonio, and we're taking a look back on some of the biggest local stories we've covered since Sunday.

See what stories made the headlines in The Week in 2:10.

WEEKLY HEADLINES:

Grandfather, 14-year-old arrested in shooting death of boy, 13

New Precinct 2 Constable Vasquez says she wants to start with clean slate

Parties reach proposed agreement to fix Lake Dunlap dam

Man eats handful of crickets on video in San Antonio

Celebration of the dead: 7 things to know about Dia de los Muertos

