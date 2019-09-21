Week in 2:10: Toyota plant announces expansion; Truck company to bring 600 jobs to SA

SAN ANTONIO - It's been another busy week in San Antonio, and we're taking a look back on some of the biggest local stories we've covered since Sunday.
See what stories made the headlines in The Week in 2:10.
WEEKLY HEADLINES:
GBRA lakes will not be drained pending trial in October 2020
Toyota to invest $391 million to expand San Antonio plant
Truck maker Navistar to build production facility in SA, create 600 new jobs
WATCH: Sheriff's office supervisors interfere with DWI stop of fellow deputy
Army combat medic shares story of resilience after undergoing rehab at Center for the Intrepid
Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.