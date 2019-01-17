'Women Shaking It Up' event takes center stage at SA Cocktail Conference

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Cocktail Conference is underway and women took center stage Wednesday night.

The Women Shaking It Up: Art of Being Awesome event was held at Say Si on South Alamo Street.

The museum hosted the gathering which recognized women in the industry who have taken on leadership roles.

“We decided that we needed to celebrate the success of women in fields that were not always open to women being at the top of the ladder,” said Cathy Siegel, executive director of conference. “Women executive chefs, women that are head of bar programs or bar tenders, usually a woman was the cocktail waitress, so we celebrate that in our industry.”

The 8th annual Cocktail Conference runs through the weekend with proceeds benefiting San Antonio area charities.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.