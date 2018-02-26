WATCH: News at Noon - February 26, 2018

SAN ANTONIO - Here's what's coming up on KSAT 12's News at Noon:

Couple shot to death 'for no apparent reason,' suspect in custody

Authorities are investigating after a couple was gunned down in a Guadalupe County home Sunday morning "for no apparent reason."

Castle Hills police catch burglary suspect with help from news photographer

Castle Hills police have caught up with a man who they believe may be linked to a spree of business burglaries overnight.

Man shot in Northeast Side field in critical condition; suspect arrested

Police are investigating after a man was shot in a Northeast Side field during a robbery attempt late Sunday night.

Fan yells racial slur, taunts Patty Mills during Spurs-Cavs game

As the Spurs closed out a big road win at Cleveland on Sunday, microphones inside Quicken Loans Arena caught what appeared to be a fan taunting Patty Mills with a racial slur as he shot a pair of free throws.

