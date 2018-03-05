WATCH: News at Noon: March 5, 2018

SAN ANTONIO - Here's what's coming up on KSAT 12's News at Noon:

​

Mom driving with 3 children arrested in drag racing sweep

A local woman has been charged with three counts of endangering a child after being arrested as part of a 'drag racing initiative' that targeted speeding drivers on Southeast Military Drive.

Big rig rolls over on Culebra and Westover Hills

Traffic is resuming after a big rig rolled over on Culebra and Westover Hills, causing a back-up in both directions.

Neighbor shot protecting West Side home after vehicle crash, police say

San Antonio police are looking for three people who were behind a destructive crash and shooting on the city's West Side overnight.

Argument between 2 teens over girl ends with one shot in leg, police say

An argument over a girl between two teenagers ended with one shooting the other in the leg late Sunday night, San Antonio police said.

DACA's March 5 'deadline' marks only inaction

It's been six months since President Donald Trump moved to end a program that protected young undocumented immigrants from deportation, and Washington seems to be no closer to a resolution on the day everything was supposed to be solved by.

Oscar winners list: 'The Shape of Water' wins Best Picture

The 90th Academy Awards were held Sunday. See the whole list of winners.

Your Weather Authority Forecast

KSAT 12 Meteorologist Justin Horne has the latest weather forecast for San Antonio and South Texas.

