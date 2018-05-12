Newsweek sells out of Selena tribute magazine online; here's where you can get it in store

SAN ANTONIO - Newsweek is celebrating the Queen of Tejano in a big way with a 100-page tribute that's sold out online and is flying off the shelves of H-E-B stores.

The magazine tells Selena Quintanilla-Perez's life story "from beginning to tragic end with photos, interviews and more."

Newsweek called it "a must-have for any fan of Selena."

The magazine celebrates the beloved Tejano star's Grammy win 25 years later.

Selena fans can grab a copy of the special edition magazine in H-E-B stores for $12.99. Buyers can use H-E-B's online tool to find which stores have the magazine in stock.

