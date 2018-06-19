Next door neighbor describes scene after murder on Southwest Side

SAN ANTONIO - Many questions surround the death of a man found in a bedroom on the city's West Side Saturday.

Police were called to the home on Elm Valley Drive near Ray Ellison and Five Palms Drive around 2:20 p.m. for what they believed to be a stabbing.

When police entered the home, they found a 41-year-old man dead inside a bedroom. They say he had a laceration to his upper body.

Police released limited preliminary details for the first time Monday morning, but the man's name has still not been released.

Jamie Mays lives next door to the home where the man was found.

"The fire department was here. They were trying to get into the window. Once they got in, they got the front door open and everybody kind of walked out solemn and the cop went and got the crime scene tape," she said.

Mays said a woman and her two young children live in that home.

"They walk up and down the street sometimes to the store. So it's bad. It's bad all around," she said.

Every neighbor KSAT crews spoke to said the woman had been a victim of domestic abuse.

"Her brother was saying that sometimes she's been hurt and she was getting a fresh start," Mays said.

KSAT requested information from police Monday about whether or not domestic violence is being investigated in the case, but has not received a response yet.

Police have also not released any information connecting the woman to the case.

SAPD did confirm Monday that they detained a person Saturday and they're referring to that person as a suspect. After questioning, that person was eventually released.

Police have yet to identify that suspect. They say the person has not been charged, but that could change once the investigation is complete.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.