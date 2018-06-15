Nightlight, old wiring blamed for house fire SAFD says

SAN ANTONIO - A fire damaged a bedroom, attic and roof Friday afternoon in the 1400 block of East Ceasar Chavez.

When firefighters arrived, there was smoke coming from a hole in the roof.

The fire started from a nightlight and old wiring in an electrical outlet, which spread to a mattress propped against the wall.

The homeowner is being treated for minor burns and is expected to be okay. The homeowner was burned because he attempted to put out the fire himself.

A cat was not accounted for.

Damage is estimated at $40,000.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.