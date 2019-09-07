UTSA graduate, gamer brings unique retro store to Alamo City

SAN ANTONIO - Eli Galindo was born in Mexico and found his passion for video games at a young age.

“I supported myself in school through buying and selling video games at places like flea markets,” said Galindo.

He worked on designing and then publishing games, going as far as working on the formats and the technology involved in the programs.

“People don’t realize how much goes into these games,” said Galindo.

Through his journey into the video game world, he has built up quite a collection of memorabilia and never-opened games.

“Through all those years, we met a lot of people. We did business with a lot of industry veterans,” said Galindo. “We started by wanting to be in the video game industry and keep our retro video game alive.”

Galindo said his new store isn't just for retail. He wants to bring a new experience to San Antonio, more options and fair options for video game enthusiasts.

“So all these games are part of the history of games, and we want to sort of, like, get the new, the younger gamer community to just learn about these games and have access to these games somehow,” said Galindo.

The purpose of Game LA, Eli’s store, is to bring the old school games and collectibles to those who miss them, and maybe even introduce them to a new generation.

“You know, nostalgia,” said Galindo. “You know, the good old days feeling, like you were a kid again, you know, waking up on Christmas and opening up your presents and finding a Nintendo 64, something like that, or a new 'Super Mario' game or something like that.”

Game LA opens its door at 11 a.m. Saturday. The store is located at 6025 Tezel Road.

