NISD officer accused of DWI after puncturing tires in wreck

SAN ANTONIO - A North Side Independent School District police officer has been arrested on suspicion of DWI after the pickup truck he was driving was found on its rims with punctured tires along a far West Side street, according to a San Antonio Police Department arrest report.

Matthew Huizar, 26, told SAPD officers his Toyota Tundra struck a raised median near Culebra Road and Selene Drive around 11:30 p.m. Thursday, which punctured the front and rear left-side tires of the vehicle.

Huizar was tested for possible intoxication and then taken into custody, according to SAPD.

He has worked for NISD police since October 2016, according to Texas Commission on Law Enforcement records released to the KSAT 12 Defenders on Monday.

An NISD spokesperson said via email that Huizar has been placed on administrative leave pending the completion of an employee relations investigation.

County records show 123 people were arrested on suspicion of DWI between Thursday and Sunday.

